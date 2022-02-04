Applications are now being accepted for the 24th annual Cecile E. Kopecky Nursing Scholarship offered through the Atlantic Community School Foundation. Applications may be obtained from the Atlantic High School website, atlanticiaschools.org. Go to the link "Guidance" for scholarship application format. You may call the Atlantic Community High School for assistance at 712-243-5358. This scholarship is available to those who will graduate or have graduated from Atlantic High School, In addition, the recipient of the scholarship may be an area employee currently working in Atlantic. Those applying must have a high school diploma or GED, and have been accepted into a specific nursing program prior to applying for the scholarship. This applicant must be pursuing a nursing career by obtaining a Licensed Practical Nursing education, an Associate Degree in Nursing, diploma in nursing education, a Bachelor or Master's Degree in Nursing. As a reminder, to be considered for the scholarship, the completed application must include transcripts and letters of reference.
Cecile E. Kopecky was a resident of Atlantic and a retired Navy nurse. She bequeathed a portion of her estate to the Atlantic Community School Foundation and designated this scholarship award be solely for the purpose of promoting nursing education. The Atlantic Community School Foundation established an endowment fund in 1999 to provide nursing scholarships in memory of Kopecky.
The 23rd annual Cecile E. Kopecky Nursing Scholarship was awarded this past April, 2021. Two recent 2021 graduates and four alumni of Atlantic High School are last year's recipients. Those receiving monies to further their nursing education are as follows: 2021 graduates Genevieve Martinez and Madison Botos, both attending the University of Iowa, Iowa City, in the Bachelor of Nursing program; Alexis Aim, AHS 2019, attending Mercy College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Nursing, Maryville, Mo.; Morgan Anstey, AHS 2017, online RN to BSN, through Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Mo; Benjamin Health, AHS 2018, continuing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Coe College, Cedar Rapids; and Mackenzie Waters AHS 2020, beginning Spring 2022 semester Nursing (BSN) program at Western State University, St. Joseph, Mo,
Those previously receiving scholarship monies who have graduated from Atlantic High School or who have been employed in Atlantic include: Jocelyn (Knop) Dumsdorff, Shelly Breining, Sharon Smith, Anita VonDielingen, Jodi Kunze, Peggy Hobus, Jason Watson, Bethany Johnson, Bryn Barnes, Joni Teague, Terry Carey, Kami Roecker, Heather Kosek, Mary Ray,Ann Hayes, Christina Baxter, Kristen Burkhart, Brandi Nielsen, Angela Kelly, Carla Archibald, Tammy Bireline, Tracy Brockman, Stephanie Metheny, Michelle Schroeder, Marcia Roenfeld, Emily Olsen, Katie Smith, Kurt Alexander, Allan Grooms, Heidi McCoy, Emily (Wedemeyer) Herzig, Katie Sharp, Chelsea Swanson, laci Swanson, Kristyna Thysen, Felicia Zellmer, Brooke Conrad, Alex Zimprich, Jennifer Arp, Cynthia Freund, Alisha Ponsar, Delilah Heuton, Eddye Sharp, Brainna (Harris) Mayle, Rachel (Nissen) Larson, Pamela Fixmer, Melanie Nielsen, Heather St.John,J oAnn Kelly, Emma Mathisen, Maren McNees, Adria Henningsen,Julie St.John, Erin Olsen, Tatum Heath, Courtney Jensen, Dawn Walton, Morgan Anstey, and Angela Butcher. To date, 111 scholarships have been awarded.
Deadline for the scholarship application is April 15. Please return completed application including letter of acceptance into a nursing program, transcripts, and letters of recommendation. Mail to Sharon Smith, BSN, RN, PO Box 668, Red Oak, Iowa 51566 or email to sharonksmlth@mediacombb.net.