Exira Fire Chief Tim Wahlert said the department received the new ambulance on Friday, and was in process of getting it ready to respond to emergencies. He said the unit was ordered a year ago, and cost about $250,000. Normally the department purchased used vehicles, due to the cost, but this was their first new ambulance.
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
