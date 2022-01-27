ATLANTIC – Cass Health Foundation is offering $10,000 in scholarships to Cass County high school graduates who are enrolled or have been accepted into a college of nursing or medicine and will complete a LPN, RN, BSN, or MD degree.
“The Hansens believed strongly in the importance of education and the need for well-trained healthcare professionals,” stated Dave Chase, Cass Health Foundation Board Member and Scholarship Committee Member. “We are proud to continue this scholarship in their memory.”
Two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded with consideration given to applicants’ academic, citizenship, and leadership abilities. In 2021, Cass Health Foundation was able to award three $5,000 scholarships to MaKenzie Waters, Jennifer Steffens, and Genevieve Martinez.
Applications are available at casshealth.org and are due no later than April 1, 2022. For further information, contact Dawn Marnin, Cass Health Foundation Director, at 712-243-7409 or mardd@casshealth.org.