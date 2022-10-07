October is a great time of the year to put the spotlight on mammograms, and we hope to help patients learn more about this cancer screening. You’ve probably heard the phrase “mammograms save lives” --because it is true! The U.S. breast cancer death rate has significantly decreased since mammography was introduced and made easily available to women. Protect your health – and learn more about mammograms, starting with six things that the mammography team at Cass Health wants all women to know about mammograms.

Tags

Trending Food Videos