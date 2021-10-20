ATLANTIC There have been lots of local events and news recently about mental health in Cass County, in part because mental health was identified as the top health need in the 2021 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment this spring. If you’re curious about how you can make a difference, Monday, Oct. 25, offers two opportunities for area businesses and individuals to learn how to “Make it OK” at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic.
The sessions are free to attend and open to all people in Cass County.
• Noon – 1 p.m. (Lunch will be served. RSVP required by Oct. 21.)
• 2-3 p.m. (Refreshments will be served. No RSVP required.)
Make It OK is a campaign by the Healthiest State Initiative to “reduce stigma by starting conversations and increasing understanding” about mental health. The Healthiest State Initiative is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Iowans.
“Stigma prevents people from getting the help and support they need,” said Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Healthiest State Initiative. Haberl will be leading the presentations in Cass County. Visit MakeItOK.org/Iowa to learn more.
Both sessions will include the same information and will touch on the important role workplaces play in relation to mental health. According to the Healthiest State Initiative, mental health issues are costly for employers, and while work can contribute to mental well-being, work can also negatively affect mental wellness.
The Atlantic Lions Club and Cass County Iowa State University Extension are sponsoring lunch (A-Town Smokeshack and Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts) for attendees of the noon session. Attendees must RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 21 to receive lunch. To RSVP contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870 or call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132. Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts will also be provided to all attendees of the 2 p.m. session, however no RSVP is required. Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling will provide refreshments at both sessions.
Seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing at the Oct. 25 events, and masking is appreciated. A virtual session will be held online at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, for those who would rather attend virtually or cannot attend the in-person events. To register for the Nov. 4 virtual event, visit www.iowahealthieststate.com/cassco.
Cass County Make it OK in the Workplace events are supported by Healthy Cass County, Cass County Iowa State University Extension, the Atlantic Lions, the Healthiest State Initiative, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
In-Person Cass County Make it OK in the Workplace Events
Date: Monday, Oct. 25
Location: Cass County Community Center, 805 W. 10 St. Atlantic, IA 50022
When: 2 sessions—choose the session that works best for you.
• 12-1 p.m. Lunch provided for those who RSVP by Oct. 21 OR
• 2-3 p.m. Refreshments provided to attendees
Who: Anyone working in Cass County
Cost: Free!
Questions and to RSVP for lunch: Contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870 or Cass County Extension at 712-243-1132.
Virtual Cass County Make it OK in the Workplace Event
Date: Thursday, Nov. 4
Location: Online
When: 7-8 p.m.
Who: Anyone working in Cass County
Cost: Free
To register: www.iowahealthieststate.com/cassco
For information on additional community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County.