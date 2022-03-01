The Griswold Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood drive on Friday, March 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
"Our goal for this drive is to collect 35 units," organizers said. "Through the American Red Cross High school scholarship program, Griswold schools have the opportunity to help others, while also helping establish a scholarship fund to benefit students as they move on to higher education. So not only are your blood donations helping save lives, you are also contributing to the scholarship fund for graduating seniors at Griswold high school. If we can obtain 101-150 usable units of blood, the Red cross scholarship fund will be $750.00 for the Griswold’s graduating seniors in May of 2022. So if you have ever thought about donating, now is the time. Go online and register to donate blood at www.redcrossblood.org and use the Griswold zip code (51535) to search for our blood drive. The student council members will be calling members of the community asking for appointments, but you can also call the Griswold High School (778-2154) and make an appointment. We also welcome “walk-ins."
American Red Cross officials encourage people to donate blood since its facing a national blood crisis, and say individuals can still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. All individuals at blood drive must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.