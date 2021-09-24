AUDUBON - School boards in Audubon and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School Districts say there will be no mask mandates for their schools.
After a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law banning mask mandates in schools, some districts have put mandates in place, while Governor Kim Reynolds has questioned mask effectiveness.
Superintendent Eric Trager of the Audubon Community School District said the board made the decision this week. With low case numbers, and advice from Jotham Arber, Guthrie County Public Health Department Epidemiologist, Trager said the district would not change their policy, leaving masks optional.
Arber had reported that while the current COVID variant was more contagious, it wasn’t more severe in childrens’ cases, however there could be more cases.
Trevor Miller, superintendent for the Exira-EHK district, said his district also had low numbers of cases, leading the board to decide there would be no change in the district’s Return to Learn policy.
Miller said the district could always look at the issue again, if things (like the number of cases) change.