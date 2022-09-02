AUDUBON — A project to “raise the gym” and expand the existing Audubon Recreation Center — at a total cost of $1,964,682 — just got another bump towards filling up all the baskets. Audubon Recreation Center Manager Daniel Bierbrodt said he was very excited when he heard that the Audubon REC project had been awarded $390,000 by the Enhance Iowa Board in a Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant.

