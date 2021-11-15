The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary met on Oct. 26 at the First United Methodist Church with 53 members and three guests in attendance.
President Mary Strong welcomed those present at 12:05 p.m. The Invocation was given by Pastor Dean McPherson followed by a Salad Lunch Buffet prepared by ladies from the Methodist Church.
President Strong called the meeting to order at 12:45 p.m. and thanked the Kitchen Staff for the delicious meal. She then led the members in reading the Auxiliary Prayer, Code of Responsibility and Section II of the CCMH Auxiliary Constitution and Bylaws. Auxiliary Memories were given from members.
Bob Boots made a motion to suspend the reading of the June 29, 2021, General Meeting Minutes, the Treasurer's Report and the Snack, Beverage and Gift Shop Report. The motion was seconded and passed.
Brett Altman gave the Administrative Report. Denise Coder passed out forms to Auxiliary Members and explained how they are to be completed and returned to HR.
Rita Swanson made a motion to approve the change in Article IV, Section 1, sixth paragraph of the Constitution and Bylaws and the revision of #2, #5, #6 and #14 of the Standing Rules. The motion was seconded and passed.
Marlys Berry made a motion to rescind the vote from the Oct. 22,2019, meeting to purchase an EMG Machine for the Hospital. The motion was seconded and passed. Lucy Newton made a motion to purchase a Pulmonary Function Testing Machine (PFTU) for the Hospital. The motion was seconded and passed. Door prizes were awarded to Shirley Ferguson, Judy Just and Beulah Ostrus.
Mary Strong read the following Dates to Remember:Annual Meeting, Jan. 25,2022 at St Paul's Lutheran Church.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:45 p.m.