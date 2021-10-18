Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Concerns Today... Temperatures across northern and western Iowa are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will lead to relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent. Wind gusts this afternoon will be around 20 kts. These dry and breezy conditions may cause fires to spread quickly if ignited. Outdoor burning is discouraged through this afternoon in western and northern Iowa.