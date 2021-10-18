Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon -6 p.m.
Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 — 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
No Wednesday or Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch
November Swim Lessons
Registration opens Oct. 1
Preschool Age:
Who: 3-5 year olds
When: Monday and Tuesday
Nov. 8-30
Time: 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Fee: Members $50/Non-Members $70
Limit of eight per session
School Age:
Who: 5 years and older
When: Monday and Tuesday
Nov. 8-30
Time: 6-6:30 p.m.
Fee: Members $50/Non-Members $70
Limit of 10 per session
Flying Sharks Swim Team
Must be Y member to participate in swim team
Registration is open now
Fee: $250 per swim (discount for multiple child per household)
Practice begins Nov. 1 Monday-Friday