Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at

www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday noon -6 p.m.

Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 — 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.

No Wednesday or Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch

November Swim Lessons

Registration opens Oct. 1

Preschool Age:

Who: 3-5 year olds

When: Monday and Tuesday

Nov. 8-30

Time: 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Fee: Members $50/Non-Members $70

Limit of eight per session

School Age:

Who: 5 years and older

When: Monday and Tuesday

Nov. 8-30

Time: 6-6:30 p.m.

Fee: Members $50/Non-Members $70

Limit of 10 per session

Flying Sharks Swim Team

Must be Y member to participate in swim team

Registration is open now

Fee: $250 per swim (discount for multiple child per household)

Practice begins Nov. 1 Monday-Friday

