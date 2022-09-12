Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions team is hosting a free community walk in support of Suicide Awareness Month on Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter at the Schildberg Recreation Area. The event is being co-hosted by Healthy Cass County and Cass County Iowa State University Extension.
Free Community Walk in support of Suicide Awareness Month
