AUDUBON - This year’s dollars raised by Audubon County Relay for Life might have been down from previous years, due to COVID-19, and not being able to do as many fund-raising events, but people pulled together to offer a free will donation meal and entertainment in the park recently.
Kelly Christensen, of Audubon County Relay for Life said they were “right at about $23,800, now, with maybe (with a little more) funding coming in from t-shirt sales, it could possibly reach $24,000.”
Christensen said, “This year-long effort included T-shirt sales, a Coaches vs Cancer event at the Audubon High School which was a great asset to the fundraising, Two Palms Catering and crew donating their time and all of the meat, chips (and more), plus the funds donated from the lunch, the signs in the park, corporate/business donations, and Joan Bauer and her walking team’s donation and more.”
Two Palms Grilling cooked and served pork loin sandwiches for a free will donation, while Girls Next Door provided music in the park. The park was also outlined by yard signs in memory of or honoring loved ones who fought cancer.
Christensen said the American Cancer Society has restructured the Relay fundraising and now only has four representatives statewide, so they are focusing the funds for research. Donations can still be made to the American Cancer Society on-line if for those who would still like to donate.