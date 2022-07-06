The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on June 21 with 16 members, Kolton Hewlett and Julie Bergeson present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Secretary Pro-tern Fern Lindvall read the minutes of the May 17, Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Treasurer Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report which will be placed on file for future audit.
Julie Bergeson from the Iowa Department of Aging reported on the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a volunteer program for adults age 55 and over. Kolton Hewlett gave the Administrative Report.
President Strong reported the following Fund-Raising ideas the Auxiliary could try this year:Good Neighbor Day, White Elephant/Bake Sale, Sell Something and May Baskets.
Committee Reports were given.
President Strong gave the following Dates to Remember:
Tuesday, June 28 General Meeting, noon, United Church of Christ
Tuesday, July 19, Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Senior Life Solutions
The meeting was adjourned at 1:55 p.m.