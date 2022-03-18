ATLANTIC – Cass Health officials are pleased to welcome board-certified neurologist Brian Boes, MD.
Dr. Boes specializes in all types of general neurology, including seizures, strokes, migraines, neck and back pain. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
He is a graduate of University of Nebraska Medical Center, and he completed his neurology residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He has been in practice since 1996.
Dr. Boes will provide care to patients on the second and fourth Mondays every month at Atlantic Medical Center, RHC. To make an appointment, call 712-243-2850.