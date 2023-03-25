CCMH Auxiliary Board Meeting Minutes

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.