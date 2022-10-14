On Oct. 3, the Atlantic Seventh-day Adventist Church began an eight-part series relating to depression and anxiety. This program was developed by Dr. Neil Nedley which works to discover the causes of depression. These causes can be mitigated thus enhancing any depression treatment or preventing depression in the first place. Learning about these causes can benefit people who have depression or are struggling with stress and anxiety or know someone who is struggling with these issues. The public is invited to participate in these sessions which will held at 6 p.m. each Monday night at the community center located next to the church at 63251 White Pole Road For more information, contact Michelle Carlson at 712-789-9497. Organizers appreciate Hy-Vee and Walmart for supporting this beneficial program for the community.
