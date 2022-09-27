Cass Health receives eighth Iowa Top Workplaces 2022 Award

ATLANTIC – For the eighth consecutive time, Cass Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Iowa Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Tags

Trending Food Videos