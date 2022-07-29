LC Clinic staff invites the public to attend a fund-raising Open House for its new Atlantic Clinic at 507 Chestnut Street on Saturday, Aug. 6. Come see the new location and help fund furnishings and supplies. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. LC Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic, with locations in Creston, Stuart, and now Atlantic, providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge, and is funded through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors. For more information about LC Clinic, please email info@iowalcclinic.org, or visit our websites www.IowaLcClinic.org and www.HelpLifeCareClinic.org.

Tags

Trending Food Videos