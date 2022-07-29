LC Clinic staff invites the public to attend a fund-raising Open House for its new Atlantic Clinic at 507 Chestnut Street on Saturday, Aug. 6. Come see the new location and help fund furnishings and supplies. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. LC Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic, with locations in Creston, Stuart, and now Atlantic, providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge, and is funded through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors. For more information about LC Clinic, please email info@iowalcclinic.org, or visit our websites www.IowaLcClinic.org and www.HelpLifeCareClinic.org.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- Fair Royalty Crowned
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
- Court Report - Criminal - June 14 through July 1
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Criminal - June 14 to July 1
- The 2022 Cass County Fair is underway
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: 25 years away from home
- Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.