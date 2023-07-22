WOODWARD — Iowans in Audubon, Dallas and Guthrie counties now have an expanded option for crisis stabilization and transitional living support with Inside Out Wellness and Advocacy (Inside Out).
Formally known as ZION Integrated Behavioral Health Services’ Safe Harbor program, Inside Out is establishing itself as an expanded service, focused on holistic wellness and support for mental health needs. Services include crisis stabilization, transitional living programs, mobile crisis and the Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) Co-responder program. CEO Melinda Dennis said additional services will be added in coming months, such as outpatient therapy, children crisis support and a mental health walk-in clinic.
“We have seen the needs increase for focused, rehabilitative mental health programs and know Iowans will benefit from the trained professionals and holistic approach to improving life from the inside out,” said Dennis. “Whether it’s getting back on their feet after incarceration, coordinating services after a mental health crisis or prioritizing mental health as a form of self-care and self-love, Inside Out is here and ready to meet people where they are in their journey.”
The former Safe Harbor facility, located at 706 Cedar Ave in Woodward, will become the Inside Out facility. In addition to Dennis, there is one therapist, 10 direct care and crisis support specialists, a transitional living coordinator and administrative assistant on staff. Inside Out will also be the home for the CIT Co-responder program, currently active in the police jurisdictions of Clive, Urbandale, Waukee and West Des Moines.
While the primary service area is Audubon, Dallas and Guthrie counties, services such as the crisis stabilization and the emergency crisis line (1-844-428-3878) are offered to all Iowans, ages 18 and up. Services are financially covered by Medicaid, private insurance and the Heart of Iowa Community Services (HICS) Region. No one is turned away due to lack of financial support. Dennis said Inside Out will continue to seek grant funding to expand service offerings.
“Inside Out Wellness and Advocacy (Inside Out) is proud to serve Iowans in the journey to better mental health, regardless of their background, abilities or income,” Dennis said. “Thanks to community partners in our area, such as Heart of Iowa Community Services and ZION, we are coming together to help all members of our communities receive the care and treatment they need to live a better life, free of stigmas or stereotypes. When you’re here, you’re one of us.”
To learn more about Inside Out Wellness and Advocacy, visit their website at Insideoutiowa.com or their social media pages, Facebook and Instagram @InsideOutIowa. Assistance related to mental health needs is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 515-642-4125 or 1-844-428-3878.