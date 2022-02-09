CCMH Auxiliary Annual Meeting

The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary met on Jan. 25 at St Paul's Lutheran Church with 39 members and four guests in attendance.
President Mary Strong welcomed those present at noon and Pastor Lauri Boysen gave the Invocation.
A delicious lunch was prepared and served by members from St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
After lunch, President Strong thanked the Committee that severed our meal and asked all new members to stand and were introduced by Beth Spieker.
President Strong presented our guest speaker Diane McFadden from the Atlantic Public Library who spoke on Library services with the assistance of Linda Marek, Auxiliary Library Service Chair.
The meeting was called to order by President Strong at 1 p.m.. Bob Boots made a motion to dispense with the reading ofthe Oct. 23, 2021, General Meeting Minutes, since everyone had received a copy. The motion was seconded and passed. Treasurer Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer's report which will be placed on file for future audit.
Kolton Hewlett gave the Administrative Report. The Standing Rules were discussed. Charlie Ehen made a motion to change #10 of the Standing Rules. The motion was seconded and passed.
President Strong gave an update of the Chairperson list. Followed by Marlys Berry giving a report on the Employee Appreciation Tea and Lucy Newton reporting on the White Elephant, Bazaar and Bake Sale.
The following updates were given by President Strong and Beth Spieker:
**There will be a 10% discount at the Gift Shop for volunteers wearing their name badges during Volunteer Appreciation week April 17 through 23.
**Only five openings left on the schedule for volunteers working at the Gift Shop.
**The possibility of Auxiliary Members making delivers from Sweet Joy Shop to employees in the Hospital.
**We will continue wearing the blue vests with the old logo, but have the option of getting sleeves. Any new volunteer would get a vest with the new logo, so through attrition the new logo will be worked in.
**The Specialty Care desk is now inside Specialty Care. They only need volunteers seven or eight days a month. A new schedule has been prepared and will begin Feb. 1.
**A binder was given to each member with Auxiliary information. Whenever a change is made a new sheet will be handed out for members to update their books.
Ramona Camp awarded door prizes to Shirley Ferguson, Geri Green and Judy Just.
Charlie Ehen installed the following 2022 Officers: President, Mary Strong; Vice-President, Lucy Newton; Secretary, Elaine Martens; and Treasurer, Cheryl Wessels.
President Strong presented Rita Swanson with a past president pin and then asked all Past Presidents to stand and be recognized.
Vice-President Lucy Newton read the following dates to remember:
** Tuesday, June 28 General Meeting, noon.
**Tuesday, Oct. 25 General Meeting, noon.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:40 p.m.