ATLANTIC- Cass County Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic on Friday, Dec. 3 at Cass County Public Health from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This walk-in clinic will provide Moderna booster vaccinations only.
Patients need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with them to the event. If you have lost your card, call 712-243-7443 and Public Health staff will assist you.
The required consent forms can also be printed from casshealth.org/covidvaccine, saving patients time on the day of the clinic.
Cass County Public Health is located at 1408 E 10th Street, Atlantic.
Masks will be required during the clinic.
Booster Dose Eligibility
You may have a preference, but you can receive any booster shot. If it has been at least 6 months since you received your Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series or at least 2 months since you received your Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and you are 18 years or older, then you are eligible for a booster.
Patients are always encouraged to talk to their primary care provider about their questions and concerns regarding vaccines. More information about booster shots can be found at cdc.gov, vaccines.gov, or casshealth.org/covidvaccine.