ATLANTIC — With less than a week to Christmas, people are checking their lists twice and preparing for the holiday, while they keep a close eye on the weather.
According to the National Weather Service, possible blizzard conditions and extremely cold weather is also expected making travel dangerous to nearly impossible. Extreme cold is also expected, so if you plan to be home, Atlantic Municipal Utilities has some suggestions on how to help deal with that cold.
Starting on Wednesday night, Atlantic and southwest Iowa will be seeing temperatures and wind chills that home heating systems are not designed for.
Temperatures of -20 to -30 degrees are expected, and that could result in wind chills as cold as -40 and -50.
Officials with AMU warn that newer homes will struggle to maintain temperatures, and older homes just won’t be able to maintain it, and the temperature will drop while the heating system is working at full capacity.
They offer seven tips to help handle the cold.
1. First, raise the temperature in the home on Wednesday morning, 2 to 4 degrees above the normal setting.
2. Then, take all programmable thermostats out of setback mode and set on a permanent HOLD.
3. If your home has a furnace; replace the filter.
4. Keep garage doors closed.
5. Limit opening exterior doors.
6. Make sure air vents and radiators are not blocked or obstructed.
7. If you have a 90%+ furnace and boiler: You must keep the intake and exhaust clear of ice and snow. During these cold temperatures, ice can build up. A 90%+ furnace and boiler have 2 white PVC pipes; an exhaust pipe and an intake pipe that are generally on the side or back of your home. In some instances, they are on your roof, but do NOT go on your roof to clear the pipe.
AMU offIcials say if the temperature in your home is dropping and your radiators are HOT with boiler systems or you have HOT air coming out of your vents with furnaces, don’t panic. Please make sure that your heating system continues to operate.
With the extreme cold weather that is forecast, if the temperatures drop in your home, your heating system won’t be able to recover until temperatures rise and the windchill diminishes.
“Our heating systems cannot overcome temperatures -20 to -30 with wind chill up to -50+. They are sized to operate at 0 degrees outdoor. Put your thermostat on hold 70 degrees or higher,” officials said.
Some other suggestions? Boil water, make soups and stews — those things add humidity to the home along with warmer temperatures. On the other hand, do not use your oven or a grill to heat your home.
Remember to bring pets in where it’s safe and warm, check on neighbors and elderly relatives, especially if there is a significant snowfall during the winter storm watch.
The watch is in effect from Wednesday night through late Friday night. Blizzard conditions are possible, with total snow accumulations of three to six inches with locally higher amounts amounts possible. With the snow could come wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour, especially late Thursday through Friday. Area residents are encouraged to re-think their holiday plans: slick and snow covered roads are possible. Blowing snow and blizzard conditions may reduce visibility close to zero at times. At the dangerously low temperatures — around 40 below zero — can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.