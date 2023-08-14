Cass County Public Health recently completed two A Matter of Balance classes in Griswold. A Matter of Balance is an eight-session course designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Kudos to our newest grads for completing the program!
If this sounds like something you or someone you know could benefit from, Public Health will host another session beginning on Aug. 23 in Atlantic. The class is free, but space is limited. Call Victoria Means at 712-243-7443 with any questions or to sign up.