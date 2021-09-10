Atlantic – Cass Health is partnering with local schools to offer influenza vaccinations to area students. Students can get their flu shots at school from Cass Health staff on the following dates:
• CAM Community School District — Oct. 18
• Atlantic High School — Oct. 19
• Atlantic Middle School — Oct. 19
• Griswold Community School District — Oct. 20
Parents and guardians should receive the required consents and information from their student’s school district. All completed consent forms are due back to schools no later than Oct. 1. Consents will not be accepted after Oct. 1 and incomplete consents will not be processed and the student will not be immunized.
Any questions regarding school influenza vaccination clinics can be directed to your school or the Atlantic Medical Center Immunization Room at 712-250-8122.