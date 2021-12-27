Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building & Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday - Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
No Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch
Holiday Hours
Dec. 31 - 4:30 a.m. - noon
Jan. 1 – Open 9 a.m.-noon (No pool)
Bounce House Fun
Come join us Wednesday, Dec. 29 from noon-7 p.m. for a day filled with lots of fun. Get out of the cold and burn some excess holiday energy off! Great family fun! YMCA Age Guidelines Apply: Children second grade and under must be accompanied by an adult. This is a Free Community Day
Sip & Paint
When: Wednesday, Jan, 12
Registration Deadline Jan. 5
Where: Atlantic Chamber 102 Chestnut Street
Time: 5:30-Done
Fee: Members $32/Non-Members $42
All supplies are provided
Artist: Nancy Fredrickson
Come join us and paint a gnome picture on a 8x10 canvas. Charchuterie Board will be provided, you may bring your own beverage.
You may register at the Y or online
Pool Closings
Jan. 4 – closes at 1:30 p.m. and doesn’t reopen due to HS Boys swim meet
Jan. 8 – closed all day for Flying Sharks meet
Jan. 29 – closed all day for Flying Sharks meet