Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building & Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Monday - Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.

No Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch

Holiday Hours

Dec. 31 - 4:30 a.m. - noon

Jan. 1 – Open 9 a.m.-noon (No pool)

Bounce House Fun

Come join us Wednesday, Dec. 29 from noon-7 p.m. for a day filled with lots of fun. Get out of the cold and burn some excess holiday energy off! Great family fun! YMCA Age Guidelines Apply: Children second grade and under must be accompanied by an adult. This is a Free Community Day

Sip & Paint

When: Wednesday, Jan, 12

Registration Deadline Jan. 5

Where: Atlantic Chamber 102 Chestnut Street

Time: 5:30-Done

Fee: Members $32/Non-Members $42

All supplies are provided

Artist: Nancy Fredrickson

Come join us and paint a gnome picture on a 8x10 canvas. Charchuterie Board will be provided, you may bring your own beverage.

You may register at the Y or online

Pool Closings

Jan. 4 – closes at 1:30 p.m. and doesn’t reopen due to HS Boys swim meet

Jan. 8 – closed all day for Flying Sharks meet

Jan. 29 – closed all day for Flying Sharks meet

