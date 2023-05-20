National Trails Day

(NT File Photo)

Take to the trails for National Trails Day.

ATLANTIC — Walkers, runners, bicyclists and more can celebrate Truckin’ on the Trails for National Trails Day. Everyone is welcome to participate, it runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with different things — from music to food trucks to a special kids loop — and an early event, a primer on gravel skills versus road skills on a bike also available.

