ATLANTIC - Due to the possibility of severe weather, A Suicide Awareness Community Walk planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 24. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Schildberg Recreation Area at the Rotary Shelter. Help us #EndTheStigma by joining in the free community walk in Support of Suicide Awareness Month. All are welcome, and more information can be found on the Facebook event page.
