ATLANTIC - Due to the possibility of severe weather, A Suicide Awareness Community Walk planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 24. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Schildberg Recreation Area at the Rotary Shelter. Help us #EndTheStigma by joining in the free community walk in Support of Suicide Awareness Month. All are welcome, and more information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Trending Food Videos