Riders of all ages gathered in Sunnyside Park at the Kiddie Korral before taking off on the 10 mile Tour de Parks ride Sunday afternoon. The ride was intended to show cyclists some bike paths and park areas they may not have already visited, and encourage biking around Atlantic. Stops along the way included music, snacks and information on community activities. Some of the groups planning to meet cyclists at stops around Atlantic included Atlantic Parks & Rec, Nishna Valley Trails, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Bike Farm, Cass County Extension, Cass County Grow Another Row, Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services, Produce in the Park, SHIFT ATL, Atlantic Public Library, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Cass County Tourism, and Atlantic Kiwanis.
Going For A Sunday Drive
By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

