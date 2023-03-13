Iowa Diabetes is excited to announce a collaboration with central Iowa locations of Medicap Pharmacy® to offer more comprehensive care for diabetes-related health concerns. The goal of the partnership is to improve the care that those in our community receive and to provide that care when and how they need it.
Iowa Diabetes is an organization focused on changing the lives of those impacted by diabetes through specialized care, education, and support for a healthy life. Iowa Diabetes offers Iowans the opportunity to participate in research trials as a treatment option, in addition to offering specialized clinic services and education. The collaboration with Medicap Pharmacy will increase the opportunities for education as well as help identify new people who may benefit from timely intervention.
“We know that quality diabetes education and nutrition can greatly impact diabetes management,” said Christine Burke, PA-C, MS, MEd, MA, Director of Clinical Services at Iowa Diabetes. “We often see lowered A1C and prevention of secondary complications of diabetes from these programs, even just in the span of three months. Having pharmacists – the very people dispensing their needed medications – being involved in the education process can have such a positive impact on quality of care and quality of life.”
Medicap Pharmacy is proud to have offered diabetes-related care for many years, including supplies, compression footwear, diabetic shoes, and medication consultation. Part of that support also includes looking for opportunities to learn more about the condition and methods that may work to better manage it.
“Our pharmacists work with these patients day-in and day-out, and they know their pain points. They also are positioned in a place to potentially identify warning signs or diabetes or complications, because they know these patients so well,” said Megan Myers, PharmD, clinical pharmacist for Medicap Pharmacy. “This collaboration with Iowa Diabetes is giving our pharmacists additional tools to help start those conversations and guide patients to services that will benefit them.”
With this collaboration, Medicap Pharmacy is working to offer additional education to patients about their diabetes. At the pharmacy, this could mean discussion about Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES); it could also mean a recommendation to sign up for clinical research through Iowa Diabetes.
Clinical studies are an important step in creating new treatment options and improving health care. These studies are designed to answer specific questions about new or existing medicines, provide quality education, and may prevent secondary complications of diabetes. People who sign up for a research study receive benefits like study-related medical treatments, time with providers and dieticians, diabetic testing supplies, and lab work free of charge. They may also be reimbursed for travel expenses. Most studies also involve education and close follow-up by the research team.
If you are interested in learning more about education, clinical research or this partnership, please call 515-329-6800 or visit us online at IowaDiabetes.com.
Iowa Diabetes was started by Dr. Anuj Bhargava, MD, MBA, CDCES, FACP, FACE, in 2007 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. They have initiated more than 150 diabetes studies and serve more than 2500 patients.
OneroRx owns and operates the participating Medicap Pharmacy locations and is also headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. OneroRx is a leading regional provider of pharmacy and telepharmacy services, pharmaceutical products, supplements, and medical supplies to patients in underserved communities. OneroRx operates 54 pharmacies across five states, including seven telepharmacies, two long term care pharmacies, and a regional compounding pharmacy.