ATLANTIC — New parents are left searching stores across the state because a nationwide baby formula shortage is leaving shelves empty.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden talked with executives from Gerber and Reckitt about increasing production and with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves and address regional disparities in access to formula, asking how his administration could help, White House officials said.
The administration plans to monitor possible price gouging and work with trading partners in Mexico, Chile, Ireland and the Netherlands on imports, even though 98% of baby formula is domestically made.
Parents report finding shelves empty, and often can’t find specific brands, or brands allowable under WIC. The shortage is especially difficult for parents whose babies need a particular kind of formula.
Atlantic residents Summer and Todd Schwab’s seven-month old baby, Macy May, started on formula before the shortage, and they have been having problems finding it since, searching as far as Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Omaha, Carroll and even Missouri. Like many families, they have found different formula brands upsets Macy May’s stomach. Grandmother Cherie Petty said “it makes her spit up, she’s been getting ill and it just doesn’t work for her.”
The family is on WIC and has been working to get the kind they can get approved. In the meantime, they have had to pay out of pocket for brands that were not approved.
Problems with baby formula began last year as COVID-19 led to disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials. Inventory was further reduced by parents stockpiling formula during COVID lockdowns. A recall of formula issued in February, at an Abbott production facility in Michigan closing, has made a supply chain shortage beginning in January even worse. An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began when babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula made at the Abbott facility, leading to its closure. With Abbott as only one of a handful of companies producing most of the U.S. supply of formula, the recall wiped out a large segment of the market.
The Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services is working to help parents affected by the shortage find information and resources.
“We encourage Iowans to purchase what they need for the short term. This will ensure that all Iowans are able to access what they need, given the limited supply we are seeing nationwide,” IDPH officials said.
Parents have also ended up going to on-line sources, from social media groups to places like Amazon, to find what they need.
Rosanna Watson of Atlantic said she was also having problems finding formula. Her three-month old baby needs a specific brand of formula, which she’s been unable to find locally since the recall.
“We had to get it from Amazon and that’s been working so far,” she said, but like many families they can’t use WIC to get the formula, and paying cash for it, along with costs for other baby supplies, like diapers, is a drain.
During Biden’s talks with retailers, one thing they wanted was more flexibility on the types of formula they can sell, according to Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. Parents also needed more flexibility on what kind of formula they could purchase, especially through programs like WIC for low-income families.
The IDPH suggested that parents talk with their pediatricians or call local food banks to see if they could help find options, for example, smaller stores and pharmacies may have supplies when larger stores run out.
Dr. Autumn Keiser said parents should be careful when looking for alternatives. “Parents should not make homemade infant formula. Instead, try another brand or another type. If your child is on a specific type of formula for a medical condition, then the parents should talk with their primary care provider.”
The FDA is taking steps to ensure the safety of infant formula, and help make sure that the supply is met while taking those steps. “We recognize that many consumers have been unable to access infant formula and critical medical foods they are accustomed to using and are frustrated by their inability to do so. We are doing everything in our power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Ensuring the availability of safe, sole-source nutrition products like infant formula is of the utmost importance to the FDA. Our teams have been working tirelessly to address and alleviate supply issues and will continue doing everything within our authority to ensure the production of safe infant formula products.”