The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Sept. 20 with 17 members, Beth Spieker and Kolton Hewlett present. Vice-President Lucy Newton called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Different front runners step up for Atlantic
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- Law enforcement still looking for pick up involved in accident Wednesday
- On the Docket: Two Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- On The Docket: Stuart man’s drug, assault charges dismissed
- Area Police Reports
- Ribbon cutting at Eternity Church
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: A look at the '22 Trojan Invitational
- Shelby County Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.