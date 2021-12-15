The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Nov. 16 with 24 members, Denise Coder, Kolton Hewlett, Beth Spieker, and Janelle Peterson present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Elaine Martens read the minutes of the Oct. 19 Board.Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report and Marcia Weis gave the Snack, Beverage and Gift Shop Report. Both reports will be placed on file for future audit. There were no communications or bills.
Beth Spieker introduced Kolton Hewlett who will replace Denise Coder as Chief Human Resource Officer when Denise retires. Denise Coder gave the Administrative Report. Denise explained the packets that were handed out to all active Auxiliary Volunteers contained items that need to be on file for compliance requirements. Discussion followed.
Marlys Berry reported the Employee Appreciation Tea would be held on Dec. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cafeteria. A signup sheet was passed around for donations of cookies or bars.
Lucy Newton reported the Bake Sale, Bazaar and White Elephant Sale would be held on Dec. 20 beginning at 7 a.m. in Conference Room 1. A sign-up sheet was passed around for donations.
Mary Strong notified us the Gift Shop would have a soft opening on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Grand Opening on Dec. 7. The regular hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cheryl Wessels informed us the Annual and General Meeting meal prices would increase to $10.
Vice-President Lucy Newton read the following dates to remember:
- Board Meeting-Jan. 18,2022 in the Senior Life Solutions Building at 1 p.m.
- Annual Meeting-Jan. 25, 2022 St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Atlantic at noon.
The meeting was adjourned at 2:15 p.m.