Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight along with gusty winds. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 25F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight along with gusty winds. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 25F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.