ATLANTIC — After a six month investigation resulted in the recent arrest of five local individuals and a Fentanyl distribution network covering western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, just how prevalent is Fentanyl in the area?
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Fentanyl “is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.”
Fentanyl can be given as a shot, a patch that is put on the skin, or as lozenges that are sucked like cough drops. The street version of the drug is often a synthetic form created in a lab. Synthetic fentanyl is sold as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids.
Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren says the drug is often the “next step” in opiate addiction after hydrocodone, oxycontin, and heroin.
McLaren said he thought Fentanyl was “still somewhat isolated (here) but it’s something we have to deal with.”
“I would say we have, maybe, seen a little bit of a shift to pills and/or opiates,” he said, but added, “I would not say we don’t have a severe problem, but I would call it a problem.”
Lieutenant Paul Wood of the Atlantic Police said they have seen an increase in the drug locally. “I would say there’s been an increase, yes, but tracking is kind of hard. When you see overdoses in the area, there has obviously been more of an increase.”
“It’s not a new drug, but it’s becoming a problem.”
The source of the drugs — like many of the drugs being found in the area — is “the city,” McLaren said, “And where there is demand, someone who gets a supply will get paid for it.”
“There is more than people think, (out there),” Wood said, “ I don’t know how much is here.”
McLaren said the results of addiction or usage become fatal more often in opiates or fentanyl than in stimulant drugs of methamphetamine or others.
Often patients who are given pain relievers like hydrocodone start looking for other sources for the drug, when they can’t get it from a doctor or for more powerful versions.
He said parents should start early having discussions about drugs, “about the dangers of pills, or things they don’t know what they are.”
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reported that Iowa has seen an increase in Fentanyl usage and related deaths. The Centers for Disease Control have reported that 426 people died in Iowa from drug related overdose last year. Miller said if that number is on par with federal overdose numbers, 64 percent of those were Fentanyl related.
Both the Sheriff’s deputies and Atlantic Police officers carry Narcan, a drug that, if administered soon after the person overdoses, can save a life.
Wood said the Atlantic Police hadn’t had any recent overdoses and McLaren said, “(Deputies) have had to use it, but I can’t say I’ve used it a lot.”