Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions team is hosting a free community walk in support of National Suicide Prevention Month on Saturday, Sept. 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter at Schildberg Recreation Area. The event is being co-hosted by Healthy Cass County, Cass County Iowa State University Extension, and Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services.
The event will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. with a local speaker who will share their story on how suicide has touched their lives. The walk portion of the evening will begin around 7 p.m. Participants will walk the trail loop at the Schildberg Recreation Area. Information about mental health services and community resources as well as light refreshments will be available at the Rotary Shelter.
“Suicide Prevention Month is a chance to take time to stop and assess yourself and those around you to ensure those who need help have access to it and aren’t living at risk. By raising awareness and educating people about the signs that can indicate someone is having suicidal thoughts or are possibly in danger of attempting suicide, we can help to prevent suicide from happening,” said Karmen Roland, RN, Program Director of Senior Life Solutions.
If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately. If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call, text, or chat the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
For more information about the walk, call 712-250-8100.