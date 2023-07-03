ATLANTIC – Officials at Cass Health announce that the popular Healthy U lunch-and-learn series is returning in July.
Healthy U is a free educational series held monthly at Cass Health that the public is encouraged to attend. During Healthy U, Cass Health providers and staff share health information on a different topic each month. Upcoming presenters include Dr. Adam Verhoef, Beth Olsen, MS, RD, LD, and Dr. Matt Weresh.
The series will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at noon in Conference Room 2. Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Adam Verhoef will talk about osteoporosis.
Dr. Verhoef is a board-certified Family Medicine physician who provides the full spectrum of care including obstetrics and c-sections. He completed his undergraduate degree in Biology and Chemistry at Northwestern College in Orange City. He then attended the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, and he completed his Family Medicine Residency in June of 2021 at Prisma Health Richland/University of South Carolina in Columbia, S. C. He also completed the Advanced OB Fellowship at Swedish Health First Hill Family Medicine in Seattle, Wash. A free boxed lunch is provided for all attendees, so reservations are required. Call 712-243-7479 to reserve your seat.
For more information about Healthy U, visit casshealth.org/healthyu.