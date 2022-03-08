A 24 hour water boil notice was issued by the city of Kimballton, after a pump in the city's water tower broke down.
It has been fixed, but for safety reasons, officials are asking residents to boil water for 24 hours - through Wednesday afternoon. Watch for updates on the city of Kimballton Facebook page.
