The Cass County Memorial Auxiliary met on Oct.25 at the First United Methodist Church with 54 and two guests in attendance.
President Mary Strong welcomed those present at noon. The invocation was given by Pastor Dan Weibesiek followed by a lunch buffet prepared by the Methodist Church Ladies. After lunch, President Strong thanked the kitchen staff for the delicious meal. She then introduced guest speaker Brigham High, Cass County Wellness Coordinator and Market Manager of Produce in the Park, who spoke on both the programs.
The meeting was called to order at 12:55 p.m.
A motion was made by Bob Boots to pass on reading the June 28 General Meeting Minutes and the Treasurer’s report. The motion was seconded and passed. The Administrative Report was given by Beth Spieker. Leanne Pellett gave a brief recap on how the Gift Shop has progressed since it reopened in December.
Mary Strong reported the results of the vest survey. From this survey, it was decided Auxiliary members when working in the hospital are strongly encouarged to wear the attire provided by your membership (vest, cardigan, shirt, name tag), Wearing this attire during meeting or while providing transportation is optional. This was added to the Standing Rules.
The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Constitution and Bylaws changes were reviewed. Vicki Brown moved these changes be approved. The motion was seconded and passed. The Standing Rules and Tips for Volunteers were combined into one. After reviewing the combination, Vicki Brown made a motion it be approved. The motion was seconded and passed.
Dawn Marnin, Co-Chair of the Auxiliary Nominating Committee, recommended the following slate of officers for the 2023 year: President, Lucy Newton; Vice President Dawn Marnin: Secretary Elaine Martens; Treasurer Cheryl Wessels; Three Year Board Members- Jolene Roecker and Diann McLaren and Three Year Nominating Committee- Sheryl Miller and Earlene Krauth, President Mary Strong asked for any additional nominations. Since non were received she declared the slate of nominations duly elected.
Beth Spieker stated the Employee Appreciation Tea would be on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in conference #2 from 2 to 4 p.m. Lucy Newton reported the White Elephant/Bake Sale will be on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Conference Room #2, starting at 7 a.m. You will be receiving a call for donations of food for the bake sale. If you haven something for the White Elephant Sale, you may also bring it.
Beth Spieker announced new volunteer opportunities including Clinic Lobby, Watering Plants and Office Assistants. A sign up sheet for anyone interested in those positions will be in the back of the room after the meeting.
Door prises were awarded to Becky Holmes, Margo Magill and Rita Swanson.
Lucy Newton read the following dates to remember: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 — annual meeting, noon- St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:25 p.m.