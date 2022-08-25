HARLAN – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Harlan at Pioneer Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the Walk kicks-off at 10 a.m.
Harlan Area Residents invited to 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s® On Sept. 10
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic responders checking out possible gas leak, explosion Sunday
- Successful outing for AHS Smack Down
- Law Enforcement executes searches, makes two arrests Monday
- 50th Golden Anniversary
- House Fire in Lewis
- AtlanticFest Road Race
- Area Police Reports
- PREP FOOTBALL: W-MU's strong second half dooms Audubon
- Around Atlantic program set for Aug. 25
- Things Are Looking Up
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.