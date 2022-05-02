ATLANTIC — For the second year in a row, Cass Health is one of the nation’s overall top 20 critical access hospitals as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
“Though the award is called ‘Top 20,’ we understand that for each of the past two years we have actually been in the Top 10 on that list of hospitals. This puts Cass Health in the top 1% of 1,353 critical access hospitals in the country, which is a remarkable accomplishment. What really amazes me is that our team has achieved this status for two years in a row, during an incredibly challenging time for healthcare organizations,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
This esteemed group of hospitals was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital list, which was released earlier this year. The determining factors for the top hospitals are based on the results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight performance measures, based solely on data for: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient survey results, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.
“Our vision is to be the best rural hospital in the country, and each year we are growing closer to that goal. By staying committed to delivering a superior experience to every patient and family, we hope to continue this trend. Not only are we grateful for our incredible staff, but also, we are thankful for our patients. Every time our patients give us top scores on patient surveys it helps us attain recognition such as this,” said Altman.
The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), and an awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Missouri.