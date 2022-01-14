ATLANTIC – Thanks to a partnership between Cass Health and Methodist Physicians Clinic, patients in and near Atlantic no longer need to travel far for vascular and pulmonary care.
Vascular surgeons John Park, MD, and Anjan Talukdar, MD, as well as pulmonologists Sumit Mukherjee, MD, and Palvannanathan (Paul) Ganesan, MD – all with Methodist Physicians Clinic – will now see patients at the Cass Health Specialty Clinic in Atlantic. Methodist Physicians Clinic, which is based in Omaha, also has clinic locations in Fremont and western Iowa.
“We understand that traveling to see a specialist can be challenging,” Dr. Park said. “It’s our goal to eliminate barriers to health care. We look forward to getting to know the patients in Atlantic and surrounding communities while being a part of their health care journey.”
Dr. Park graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed his general and vascular surgery residencies at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.
Dr. Talukdar graduated from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He completed his general surgery residency at Creighton University Medical Center and received fellowship training at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
Dr. Mukherjee, who also specializes in critical care medicine, graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed his pulmonology internship and residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Dr. Ganesan, who also specializes in sleep medicine, internal medicine and critical care medicine, graduated from Stanley Medical College in Chennai, India. He completed his residency at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and received fellowship training at the Creighton University School of Medicine.
“One of our overarching goals at Cass Health is to have timely access to quality healthcare professionals locally,” said Brett Altman, CEO of Cass Health. “Partnering with Methodist and these high caliber specialty physicians is helping us to bring the best of the best to our own doorstep to provide the best care close to home.”
The Cass Health Specialty Clinic is located on the main Cass Health site at 1501 E 10th St. Atlantic. Dr. Park is seeing patients on the first Friday of each month, Dr. Talukdar is seeing patients on the second Monday of each month, Dr. Mukherjee is seeing patients the third Wednesday of each month, and Dr. Ganesan is seeing patients the second Wednesday of each month.
Appointments with all four physicians can be scheduled by calling (712) 243-7590.