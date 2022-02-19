Hulda and Betty Stahlnecker spent their lives caring for others through their nursing careers, as well as their family members and friends. The admiration for others was a quality they demonstrated through compassion, assurance, and comfort in the care they gave. Their actions left fingerprints on the hearts and lives of many throughout Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa. This quality of caring and giving to others is part of what sets the 'level of expectation' for the individuals who will be selected and receive scholarship monies through their trust.
Students entering or in college for a nursing degree or nurses returning to acquire a RN to BSN, MSN or Advanced Practice Nursing are encouraged to apply for the Stahlnecker Trust Nursing Scholarship though the Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
For an application, please call (712) 396-6059, visit our website to download the application - www.jehfoundation or email sandy.westphal@nmhs.org .
Applications must be returned or postmarked on or before midnight April 3.