In recent years, the population of people of Pacific Islander descent in Cass County has increased significantly. This July Healthy Cass County will be hosting Trevy Augustin, the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Human Rights Office of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs. The event will be held on Monday, July 11, from noon to 1 p.m. Augustin will share information on Pacific Islander cultures. The information is expected to be relevant to all businesses and organizations in Cass County that work with or serve people of Pacific Islander descent.
As Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen commented, “It is important that all people in Cass County have access to resources. I have found Trevy to be immensely helpful, and I encourage folks to attend this event.”
This event is open to the public. To join the meting virtually, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870. The meeting will also be broadcast at the Atlantic Public Library meeting room. Anyone is welcome to attend. Food is allowed in the meeting room, and attendees are welcome to bring their lunch.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Healthy Cass County meets on the second Monday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.