Iowa Western’s Continuing Education department is partnering with local hospitals and long-term health facilities to recruit and provide FREE Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training for the first 100 Iowa resident applicants! There will be training programs in Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan, and at the main campus in Council Bluffs.
The cost is free to Iowa residents! The applicant will attend an orientation day and then their next step is to show up to their first day of class. Iowa Western offers a 75-hour class, as well as a hybrid class, which incorporates both class and lab exercises. Once the student successfully completes the class and lab, they will then take the state certification exams, offered at our Iowa Western campus, and be able to apply for CNA jobs immediately!
“We want to find 100 individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of others” Rachel Jensen, Director of Continuing Education. Certified Nursing Assistants have the ability to make a difference in a resident’s life each and every day.
This CNA Training is certainly a great initiative for the student, the facilities, the community and most important the residents. Iowa Western hopes that the 100 free CNA’s starts to address the health care workforce demand that has become more acute due to the COVID pandemic. There is a large workforce demand for CNA’s. The region of SW Iowa and the Omaha MSA currently has 6,702 Certified Nursing Assistants positions and will experience a 1.7% growth in the next five years. Currently the median pay is $15.33 an hour.
The classes started at Nov. 29, and for more information, call Amanda Olaff at 712-256-7081. For general questions, call the Cass County Center at 712-243-5527.