Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building & Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday 12-6 p.m.
Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1–5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.; 3:45-7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45-6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday – Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
No Friday PM or Weekend Childwatch
Lifeguard Class
When: Sundays Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct 10
There is an online portion that must to be completed by Sept. 26
Times: Sept. 26 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 3 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 10 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Who: Anyone 15 by Oct. 10
Prerequisite swim test will be completed on Sept. 19 @ 4 p.m.
Deadline: Saturday, Sept. 18
Minimum of 5-Maximum of 10 for class to be held
Fee: (Including books) Members $150/Non-Members $175
Notice
Pool closes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 and will not reopen in the afternoon due to Girls HS home swim meet.
Flag Football
Who: K-6th grade
When: Monday & Thursday Sept. 27-Oct. 21 5:45-6:45 p.m. & 5:45-7 p.m.
Where: Little League Sports Complex
Fee: Through Sept. 22 Members $15/Non-Members $25
After Sept. 22 Members $15/Non-Members $30
Jerseys and/or t-shirts will not be distributed and pictures will not be taken this year. Child must wear any t-shirt representing their “team color.” Parents will be notified of their child’s team on Sept. 24 via email.
Cheerleading
Who: K-4th grade
When: Mondays Sept. 27-Oct. 18
Time: 3:45-4:15 p.m.
Fee: Members $20/Non-Members $30 — After Sept. 23 Members $30/Non-Members $40
No t-shirts or pom-pom will be handed out. No pictures will be taken this year.
Where: YMCA — Staff will walk K-3 grade down from Washington
Registration for 3- & 4-year-old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open.
Please contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com