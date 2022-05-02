The Atlantic Public Library is hosting two technology presentations in May through a partnership with Connections Area Agency on Aging.
Thursday, May 5 at 4 p.m. will be a presentation on smart phones. If you’re curious about what smartphones can do and why they’ve grown so popular, come to this lecture. You’ll learn about popular smartphones on the market and some of their pros and cons. We’ll also compare and contrast two of the most popular operating systems: Android and Apple’s iOS.
Two weeks later, on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m., will be the Internet of Things. This lecture provides an overview of the vast world of web-based things and discusses best practices for keeping your devices secure. Learn about how consumer devices communicate with each other across this ecosystem and which of your devices are part of the Internet of Things. You’ll also find out about the technology that is fueling smart homes and smart cities.
Both presentations are a part of the Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) curriculum from AARP. Preregistration through Connections is appreciated but not required. Call 800-432-9209 or register online at: https://www.connectionsaaa.org/about-us/news_events/ The presentations are free and open to the public.
The Atlantic Public Library connects the community to information, resources, and each other in order to spark ideas and new connections.
For more information, visit the library's website at www.atlantic.lib.ia.us or visit the Atlantic Public Library's Facebook page.