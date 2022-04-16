LC Clinic is holding its annual fund-raising banquet for its future Atlantic clinic on Thursday, April 21, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W 10th Street. An announcement will be made at this banquet of the Opening Date for the Atlantic Clinic! Registration is required to attend, with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. An opportunity to make a financial gift will be extended. You can register to attend this event, or to become a business sponsor, table sponsor, or table host, online at HelpLifeCareClinic.org or by calling 641-782-2150. There should be ample room for social distancing. The banquets for the Stuart clinic and the Creston clinic will be held on Thursday, April 28, at the American Legion, 1116 Thomas Street in Redfield, and on Thursday, May 5, at the Supertel Conference Center, 800 Laurel Street in Creston, respectively. For more information about this event, please contact Dottie Krogh at dottiek1975@gmail.com.
LC (LifeCare) Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic, with locations in Stuart, Creston, and SOON Atlantic, providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge, and is funded solely through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors.