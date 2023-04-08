The love of golf and the ISU Cyclones will benefit the Audubon Golf and Country Club (AGCC). Ross Clemmensen had the love for both. Ross was an avid golfer starting in his days as a Wheeler, with a high point of being on the AHS State Champion team in 1967. He was Club Champion of three different golf courses. Decades ago, Ross was president of the AGCC. He loved the Iowa State University Cyclones, against the better judgment of his Hawkeye fan father. He was the son of Milo and Dolores Clemmensen. He became a collector of everything “Cyclone”

