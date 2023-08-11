DENISON — The 2023 Best in the West Showdown, held Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Denison, included some winners from Cass, Shelby and Audubon counties.

The event is an invitation-only showdown including West Central Iowa competitors and participants from both counties did well. Champions from Wednesday were able to go on to the All Iowa Showdown that took place on Sunday in Oskaloosa.

Champion Breeding Heifer went to Landon Tibken of Cass County

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer went to Leyton Elmquist of Audubon County

Champion Market Beef went to Morgan Will of Cass County

Champion Market Hog went to Leyton Elmquist of Audubon County

Showmanship went to Zoe Donscheski of Shelby County

Reserve Champion Market Lamb went to Cooper Metheny of Cass County

Champion Market Goat and Showmanship went to Brylie Anderson of Shelby County

Reserve Champion Market Goat went to Ashton Hagen of Cass County

Champion Breeding Ewe went to Chase Buck of Audubon County

Reserve Breeding Gilt went to Leyton Elmquist of Audubon County

Champion Breeding Doe went to Tyler Ellingson of AudubonCounty

