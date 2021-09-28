CASS COUNTY — Voters across the state and around Cass County will be coming out to vote in the General Elections a little over a month from now — on Nov. 2 — and Governor Kim Reynolds is encouraging state residents to go out and vote.
In Cass County, voters will have some decisions to make.
The complete list of positions and candidates is as follows:
Atlantic
For Atlantic City Council Second Ward — Vote for One; Harlan L Sisco of Atlantic is running.
For Atlantic City Council Fifth Ward — Vote for One; Richard D Casady and Dana D Halder are running.
For Atlantic City Council at Large — Vote for One; Gerald A Brink is running.
For Atlantic Mayor — Vote for One; Pat McCurdy, Grace N Garrett, Kathy Somers and Tim Teig are running.
For Atlantic Park and Recreation Board — Vote for One; Shirley Jensen is running.
Anita
For Anita City Council — Vote for Three; Simon Jensen, Deanna Andrews and Meghan Dorsey are running.
For Anita Mayor — Vote for One; John Knutson is running.
For Anita City Council Vacancy — Vote for One; Mark Harris is running.
Cumberland
For Cumberland City Council — Vote for Three; Mike Hill, Darrin Hardisty and Matt Dolch are running.
For Cumberland Mayor — Vote for One; Nancy Virginia Coughlin is running.
Griswold
For Griswold City Council — Vote for Two; Jim Ridlen, Kirt Underwood, Doug Moore and Xavier Johnson are running.
For Griswold Mayor — Vote for One; Matt Shehan and Brad Rhine are running.
Lewis
For Lewis City Council — Vote for Two — Ryan K Archibald, Mary L Neece and Christopher Jahnke are running.
For Lewis City Council — Vote for One; Teresa E Comer is running.
Marne
For Marne City Council — Vote for Two; Angela Redler and Aaron Williams are running.
Massena
For Massena City Council — Vote for Two; Doug Venteicher and Jackson R Bissell are running.
Wiota
For Wiota City Council — Vote for Three; Charles Bechtold, Jeffrey J Lillard and Bryon Armstrong are running.
For Wiota Mayor — Vote for One; J Ford Lillard is running.
In the school elections in Cass County:
In the Atlantic School District For Board Seats — Vote for Two; Amanda Berg, Josh McLaren and Kristy Pellett are running.
In the CAM School District
For a CAM South District Seat — Vote for One; Gary Dinkla and Todd McKee are running.
For an At Large Seat in CAM — Vote for One; Christopher Spieker and Cara Murphy are running for an at-large seat.
In the Griswold School District
For an At Large Seat — Vote for One; Robert Peterson and Aaron Houser are running.
For a Director District 3 Seat — Vote for One; Scott Peterson is running.
For A Director District 4 Seat — Vote for One; Donald Smith is running.