Take advantage of Advantage Archives

Jeffrey Kiley, Co-Founder and COO of Advantage Archives, which is a company that digitizes newspapers and other historical documents to make them accessible free online to anyone, anytime, from anywhere, will be at the Atlantic Library on March 23 at 1 p.m. Kiley has a passion for history contained in the pages of old newspapers, and will demonstrate how to access and use Advantage.
